Set Your Portfolio Up for Success in the 4th Quarter and 2024
2023 has been a wild year for the markets, and 2024 is looking like it could be an encore performance. Advisors seeking opportunities to get ahead need to be strategic and maintain a holistic view of the market.
Join the experts at VettaFi, iShares, and FTSE Russell to dig into the market outlook and unpack some of the most important conversations in investing.
Topics will include:
- An exploration of ideas around value and growth – are they outdated?
- An overview of strategies that can capture more than just beta.
- Key considerations to bear in mind when selecting an ETF.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Daniel Prince, CFA,Head of iShares Product Consulting & Head of iShares Core and Stylebox ETFs
BlackRock
Ryan GiannotoManager, Equity Index Research
FTSE Russell
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
