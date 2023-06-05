Join VettaFi for a special webcast, Serving the Ultra High Net Worth Client - Insights and Opportunities , to hear stories from successful advisors serving the ultra-wealthy.

High-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families have unique standards. They’re highly educated, sophisticated investors who seek trust, transparency, and a custom approach with their advisors. The independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) model allows investment advisors to serve clients’ best interests out the gate. The result? RIA firms reap the benefits of investor-first strategies.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Accepted for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

This complimentary webcast is for financial professionals only and is closed to the public.

Syon Capital and Pathstone are clients of Schwab and were not compensated for their comments. The experience described may not be the experience of all clients and is not a guarantee of further performance or success.

The above mentioned firms and their employees are not affiliated with or employees of Schwab unless otherwise noted. Mention should not be construed as a recommendation, endorsement of, or sponsorship by Schwab.

The views expressed are those of the third party and are provided for informational purposes only.

Schwab Advisor Services™ serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading and

support services of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. [(“Schwab”)], member SIPC.