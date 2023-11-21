WEBCASTS
Quality: An Essential Ingredient to a Healthy Portfolio
Quality companies have long-term, durable business models and capital discipline, with proven track records. A strategy built around Quality that also considers valuation can mitigate risk and enhance returns.
Join the experts at GMO for a look at their robust Quality strategy that leverages four decades of Quality investing experience, blending quantitative discipline and fundamental analysis.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A basic overview of Quality investing.
- An in-depth exploration of how to deploy a Quality strategy in your portfolio.
- A highlight of the opportunities available in today’s market environment.
SPEAKERS
Tom HancockHead of Focused Equity
GMO
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
The GMO views expressed are the views of Tom Hancock and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. This is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security and should not be construed as such. References to specific securities and issuers are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as, recommendations to purchase or sell such securities.