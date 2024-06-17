Financial advisors are making critical strategic and portfolio construction decisions regarding fixed income allocations. There is more money in motion in fixed income ETFs and mutual funds than we've ever seen. Advisors are asking for guidance, and this is why we are producing the Q3 Fixed Income Symposium. This symposium brings the brightest minds in the ETF and mutual fund industry together for panel discussions spanning nine critical fixed income topics.​



Topics covered will include:





Outlook on Interest Rates: How to Position Fixed Income Portfolios​



Moving Out of Cash and Into Short Term Bonds ​



Should You Take on Interest Rate Risk​



A Focus on Securitized Debt ​



Where to Take on Credit Risk ​



Multi-Sector Bond Investing: Where Do the Rewards Outweigh the Risks? ​



Make Room for CLOs and Bank Loans​



Why Turn to Active ETFs



Where to Invest in the Second Half of the Year



Register today for this free Symposium, pending approval for continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, The Investment and Wealth Institute and The American College of Financial Services and learn how to take advantage of all that fixed income has to offer.