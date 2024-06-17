Q3 Fixed Income Symposium

July 25, 202411am ET / 8am PT

Overview

Financial advisors are making critical strategic and portfolio construction decisions regarding fixed income allocations. There is more money in motion in fixed income ETFs and mutual funds than we've ever seen. Advisors are asking for guidance, and this is why we are producing the Q3 Fixed Income Symposium. This symposium brings the brightest minds in the ETF and mutual fund industry together for panel discussions spanning nine critical fixed income topics.

Topics covered will include:


  • Outlook on Interest Rates: How to Position Fixed Income Portfolios​

  • Moving Out of Cash and Into Short Term Bonds ​

  • Should You Take on Interest Rate Risk​

  • A Focus on Securitized Debt ​

  • Where to Take on Credit Risk ​

  • Multi-Sector Bond Investing: Where Do the Rewards Outweigh the Risks? ​

  • Make Room for CLOs and Bank Loans​

  • Why Turn to Active ETFs

  • Where to Invest in the Second Half of the Year


Register today for this free Symposium, pending approval for continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, The Investment and Wealth Institute and The American College of Financial Services and learn how to take advantage of all that fixed income has to offer.

Agenda - Coming Soon.

Speakers - Coming Soon.

Kirsten Chang - Senior Industry Analyst, VettaFi

Kirsten Chang

Senior Industry Analyst

VettaFi

Lara Crigger - Editor-in-Chief, VettaFi

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief

VettaFi

Todd Rosenbluth - Head of Research, VettaFi

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research

VettaFi

Sponsors - Coming Soon.

Take advantage of all that fixed income has to offer!

Register now to make the most of your portfolio.
