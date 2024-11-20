Q1 2025 Fixed Income Symposium

February 06, 202511am ET / 8am PT

Overview

After a record year of net inflows in 2024 for fixed income ETFs and ongoing demand for mutual funds, interest should remain strong. However, with a new administration, fiscal and monetary policy could be different. We are excited to hear from bond experts across the asset management landscape about how investors should be positioned for the months ahead. We plan to talk about active management as well as index based strategies.

Topics covered will include:


  • Outlook on Interest Rates: How to Position Fixed Income Portfolios​

  • Moving Out of Cash and Into Short Term Bonds​

  • Multi-Sector Bond Investing: Where Do the Rewards Outweigh the Risks?​

  • Should You Take on Interest Rate Risk​

  • Why Turn to Active ETFs ​

  • A Focus on Securitized Debt

  • Where to Take on Credit Risk​

  • Make Room for CLOs and Bank Loans​​

  • How Muni Bonds Can Fit Into Your Portfolio


Register today for this free Symposium, pending acceptance for continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC designations, The ETF Institute for the CETF® designation and The American College of Financial Services.

Sample Agenda

VettaFi Voices

Kirsten Chang - Senior Industry Analyst, VettaFi

Kirsten Chang

Senior Industry Analyst

VettaFi

Roxanna Islam, CFA, CAIA - Head of Sector & Industry Research , VettaFi

Roxanna Islam, CFA, CAIA

Head of Sector & Industry Research

VettaFi

Cinthia Murphy - Investment Strategist, VettaFi

Cinthia Murphy

Investment Strategist

VettaFi

Todd Rosenbluth - Head of Research, VettaFi

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research

VettaFi

