Put the Power of the Night into Your Portfolio
Insightful investors look to understand markets and find new ways to benefit from understanding risk/return differences across exposures and timeframes. One compelling insight for many is that the returns coming from the overnight and daytime sessions in the U.S. equity markets are very different. In this upcoming webinar, NightShares and VettaFi will explain the Night Effect and discuss the benefits of tilting a portfolio to the Night.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the Night Effect and how it has performed historically.
- An exploration of the impact of being tilted to the Night during market shocks.
- A discussion with a CIO around incorporating the Night Effect into a diversified investment portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ken Nuttall, CFPChief Investment Officer
BlackDiamond Wealth Management
Bruce LavineCEO
NightShares
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
