As gold prices strengthen and the metal has its best year in seven, now might be the time to add to or initiate gold exposure. Gold has risen as the economic impact of the global pandemic takes its toll and the yellow metal is often viewed as a store of value. The post-pandemic world is unknown and it’s important to prepare portfolios. U.S. Global Investors CEO and CIO Frank Holmes believes now is the time to explore gold and gold mining equities, which benefit from higher metal prices, and historically move in the opposite direction of broader equity markets. In this upcoming webcast, U.S. Global Investors and ETF Trends will consider a way for financial advisors to enhance a portfolio with gold equities.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Join Tom Lydon , CEO of ETF Trends , as he moderates the discussion on:

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals companies may be susceptible to adverse economic, political or regulatory developments, and may be subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect from loss in a declining market. ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon is on the board of U.S. Global Investors.

For more information on the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF, download a prospectus here. Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU.

Please note that this webcast is open to institutional investors and investment professionals only.