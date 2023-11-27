WEBCASTS
Positioning income portfolios for success in 2024
Continued interest rate shifts are likely ahead in 2024, so it’s important to understand how you can position income portfolios for success in both rising and falling rate environments.
Options-based ETFs have gained popularity for their ability to generate reliable income potential that may be less sensitive to traditional risks such as credit, duration, and inflationary risks.Not all strategies are created equally in this growing segment of the ETF market, which is why we invite you to join the experts at VettaFi and pioneers in the options-based ETF space from NEOS Investments for an income-focused webcast.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- 2024 Outlook: How to position your income portfolios for success with options-based ETFs.
- Navigating Your “Options”: Review the options-based ETFs entering the market and how they can align with your clients' needs.
- Pairing Income Generation with Tax Efficiency: Explore an innovative suite of ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax efficiency across core portfolio exposures.
- An Implementation Guide: How options-based ETFs may fit in your clients’ portfolios?
Accepted for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Troy CatesCo-Founder, Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager
NEOS Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF’s prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (866) 498-5677 or view at https://neosfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.
NEOS ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY. NOT FOR USE WITH RETAIL INVESTORS.