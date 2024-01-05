WEBCASTS
Pairing Income Generation with Tax Efficiency Across Client Portfolios
Strategies that aim to generate income are plentiful in today’s markets, but strategies that consider tax implications and total return performance in addition to income generation are not as common.
That’s why more advisors are turning to options-based income strategies, which has caused rapid growth in this segment of the ETF market, but not all options are created equally.
We invite you to join pioneers in the options-based ETF space from NEOS Investments for a discussion on options-based income ETFs, their role in portfolios, and how to cut through the noise in this growing area of the ETF market.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why it’s important to consider tax implications and total returns when evaluating income strategies.
- An innovative suite of ETFs that seek monthly income and tax efficiency across core portfolio exposures.
- How to think about implementing options-based ETFs in client portfolios.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Troy CatesCo-Founder, Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager
NEOS Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Important Disclosures
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF’s prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (866) 498-5677 or view at https://neosfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.
NEOS ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY. NOT FOR USE WITH RETAIL INVESTORS.