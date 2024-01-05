WEBCASTS Pairing Income Generation with Tax Efficiency Across Client Portfolios

Strategies that aim to generate income are plentiful in today’s markets, but strategies that consider tax implications and total return performance in addition to income generation are not as common.

That’s why more advisors are turning to options-based income strategies, which has caused rapid growth in this segment of the ETF market, but not all options are created equally.

We invite you to join pioneers in the options-based ETF space from NEOS Investments for a discussion on options-based income ETFs, their role in portfolios, and how to cut through the noise in this growing area of the ETF market.