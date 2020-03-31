WEBCASTS
Navigating Today's Uncertain Market: Opportunities, Risks & Keeping Emotions in Check
Successfully navigating uncertain markets requires separating market psychology from business fundamentals, maintaining a long-term perspective and keeping emotions in check. In this upcoming webcast, Davis Advisors and ETF Trends will draw on Davis’ 50 years of investing to discuss the current investment landscape, where opportunities exist for long-term investors and the risks they should focus on today.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Perspective on the Covid-19 outbreak and the market's reaction
- Why though it’s no time to swing for the fences, it may be time for long term investors to “lean in” to select opportunities
- The Davis Equity ETFs that can capitalize on the biggest gaps between stock price and long term business value that exist today
- Strategies for helping clients keep emotions in check
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris DavisPortfolio Manager and Chairman
Davis Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
