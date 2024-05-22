Midyear Market Outlook Symposium

How will markets react heading into the election season?

June 27, 202411am ET / 8am PT

Overview

We're nearing the halfway point of 2024, and advisors are faced with no shortage of challenges. Everything from stickier inflation and valuation concerns to global election cycles and geopolitical turmoil. They're also more eager than ever to learn how to stay on top of investing trends - like the rapid rise of active ETFs, A.I., crypto and beyond. Join us for our Midyear Market Outlook Symposium, where our panelists will tackle all of these topics and shed light on top strategies aimed at helping your clients reach their financial goals.

Topics covered will include:​​


  • Macro Economic Outlook

  • Broad US Equities Overview

  • Fixed Income Front & Center

  • Going Global: Investing Abroad

  • The Rise of Active Equity ETFs​

  • Top Thematic Trends: A.I. Investing, etc.

  • Active Fixed Income in Focus

  • What's Missing in Client Portfolios



 

 

Register today for this free Symposium, pending approval for continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, CIMC designations and The American College of Financial Services and learn how to take advantage of all that alternatives has to offer.

Kirsten Chang - Senior Industry Analyst, VettaFi

Kirsten Chang

Senior Industry Analyst

VettaFi

Lara Crigger - Editor-in-Chief, VettaFi

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief

VettaFi

Cinthia Murphy - Investment Strategist, VettaFi

Cinthia Murphy

Investment Strategist

VettaFi

Todd Rosenbluth - Head of Research, VettaFi

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research

VettaFi

