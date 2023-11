As 2024 approaches, advisors face many critical challenges. With the Shiller CAPE ratio near 30 and the forward P/E ratio near 19, U.S. equities are richly valued by historical standards. Is it time to hedge downside exposure? Will interest rates continue to rise, weakening the prospects for long-duration bonds? Has inflation been tamed, or will the Fed need to ease monetary policy to avert a recession? During our Market Outlook Symposium, our panelists will offer their analysis and answers to those questions and the others that will determine whether your clients will reach their financial goals.