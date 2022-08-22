WEBCASTS
Managed Futures:
The Secret Strategy for Unparalleled Portfolio Diversity
The first half of 2022 saw stocks and bonds both stumble in concert, underlying the need for uncorrelated returns. In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in a thoughtful discourse with iMGP’s subadvisor DBi and VettaFi on the benefits of a managed futures strategy and how a dynamic alternative investment tool can help diversify a traditional asset allocation portfolio mix.
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- What are managed futures and how do they help provide uncorrelated returns today
- A look at DBi’s hedge fund replicating methodology
- How financial advisors can access a hedge fund strategy through a simple ETF investment vehicle
SPEAKERS
Andrew BeerManaging Member
Dynamic Beta investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
