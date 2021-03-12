WEBCASTS
Keeping it Clean: Renewable Energy in Your Portfolio
The transition to renewable energy has been a topic of conversation for decades, but only recently has the discussion transformed from visionary to mainstream. Ron Pernick, Founder of Clean Edge, and Ryan Issakainen, ETF Strategist with First Trust, will sit down with ETF Trends to explore the wide-reaching impacts of the clean energy revolution.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The five major drivers fueling the shift to clean tech
- The innovations driving down renewable energy prices
- The roles consumers, corporations, and governments play in designing the energy grid of the future
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ron PernickFounder and Managing Director
Clean Edge, Inc.
Ryan IssakainenSenior Vice President and Exchange-Traded Fund Strategist
First Trust
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
