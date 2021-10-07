October 07, 2021

Investing is always about the future, but which future are you investing in? Nations and corporations are driving towards a net-zero emission future, and savvy advisors are positioning themselves not for doom-and-gloom, but for the explosive innovation that will transform the way we live, the way we work, and how we interact with the environment. Our goal is for you to leave the iShares and MSCI Climate Summit for Advisors virtual conference with a solid foundation of what's fact and what's fiction about climate-centric and ESG investing -- a foundation we hope will support your clients for decades to come.
Virtual Summit

AGENDA

11:00am ET
From Net Zero Emission to Net Positive Performance: Sustainability for Advisors
  • Why net-zero is driving global markets more than you might expect.
  • What sectors are leading the sustainability charge.
  • How investors can use targeted strategies to focus on these opportunities and enhance an investment portfolio.
The move towards a net-zero-emission economy is underway. Billions are being spent on everything from infrastructure to renewables. For advisors, this creates a historic opportunity to invest in climate innovation.The companies that are innovating to meet the climate challenge may be better positioned to be rewarded by financial markets, and societal and economic forces will continue to act as a tailwind.
12:00pm ET
Getting Past Solar & Wind: Why Climate Impacts Everything
  • How climate is impacting different sectors of the global economy.
  • How investing with climate in mind can change your international outlook.
  • Where climate interacts with other key trends, highlighting pockets of opportunity.
Climate change is perhaps the most important megatrend of our times, and advisors need to keep it in mind throughout their client discussions. In this roundtable discussion with iShares, MSCI, and Advisors, we'll look past the "headline" climate plays like solar companies and electric cars and discuss how climate considerations are impacting everything from supply chain management to food production.
1:00pm ET
Putting ESG in Client Portfolios
  • Looking at ESG through a full-portfolio lense, including factor and sector exposures.
  • Broad data and specific examples showing where ESG has provided real-world risk controls.
  • How to talk to your clients about ESG.
Historically, many advisors avoided ESG because they believed it would have negative impacts on performance. But this mode of thinking is not only outdated, it may be inverted. Evidence increasingly suggests that Environmental, Social, and Governance excellence can provide significant risk management in a globally-minded portfolio, and provide unique long-term opportunities to get ahead of public capital flows. In this implementation-oriented session, we'll look at how ESG ETFs can potentially help any advisory practice.

Speakers

Michael Lane - Head of iShares U.S. Wealth Advisory, BlackRock
Michael Lane
Head of iShares U.S. Wealth Advisory
BlackRock
Raina Oberoi - Head of Americas Index Solutions Research, MSCI
Raina Oberoi
Head of Americas Index Solutions Research
MSCI
Carolyn Weinberg - Managing Director, Global Head of Product, iShares and Index Investments, BlackRock
Carolyn Weinberg
Managing Director, Global Head of Product, iShares and Index Investments
BlackRock
Larry Lawrence - Head of ESG & Climate Products for the Wealth Management and Private Assets Segment , MSCI
Larry Lawrence
Head of ESG & Climate Products for the Wealth Management and Private Assets Segment
MSCI
Laura Segafredo - Global Head of Sustainable Research, BlackRock
Laura Segafredo
Global Head of Sustainable Research
BlackRock
Sebastien Lieblich - Managing Director and Global Head of Indexed Licensing, MSCI
Sebastien Lieblich
Managing Director and Global Head of Indexed Licensing
MSCI
Tom Lydon - Chief Executive Officer, ETF Trends
Tom Lydon
Chief Executive Officer
ETF Trends
Dave Nadig - Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research, ETF Trends and ETF Database
Dave Nadig
Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Lara Crigger - Managing Editor, ETF Trends and ETF Database
Lara Crigger
Managing Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database

