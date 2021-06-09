SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

Why investors need a nuanced approach to Chinese markets

Novel aspects of China's regulations, market structure, and more

How Rayliant applies specialized data models to capture alpha in China

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jason Hsu, PhD Founder and CIO

Rayliant Global Advisors

Phillip Wool, PhD Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions

Rayliant Global Advisors

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.