Is EM Broken? No, You’re Just Doing it Wrong!
Rethinking your China exposure for diversification and growth
China is a fast-growing economy boasting unrivaled opportunities for select international investors. However, traditional market cap-weighted approaches to Chinese equities have grown stale. In this upcoming webinar, Rayliant Global Advisors and ETF Trends will outline a new approach to behavioral alpha and investable mispricings in Chinese stocks.
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why investors need a nuanced approach to Chinese markets
- Novel aspects of China's regulations, market structure, and more
- How Rayliant applies specialized data models to capture alpha in China
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Jason Hsu, PhDFounder and CIO
Rayliant Global Advisors
Phillip Wool, PhDManaging Director, Head of Investment Solutions
Rayliant Global Advisors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
