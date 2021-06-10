Many investors have never experienced the prevailing concern of today’s market – high inflation. Over the last several months, the inflation debate has evolved from whether there would be any at all to how high it will go and how long it will last. With the first part of the debate seemingly settled and the answers to the magnitude and duration questions pointing toward higher and persistent, the need for investors to reconsider their portfolio exposures has taken on even more importance. Historically, real assets, including gold, commodities, and natural resources equities, have acted as viable solutions to offset the detrimental impacts of inflation.

