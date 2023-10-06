Income Strategy Symposium

October 27, 202311am ET / 8am PT

Days

Hrs

Min

Sec

Overview

The fixed income market has rapidly evolved in 2023. After a series of rate hikes, there's income in a wide range of bond strategies to consider. But there's also uncertainty about what's next. In this interactive virtual event, we plan to cover:

  • The economic outlook heading into 2024.
  • How advisors can build their own diversified portfolios using Treasuries, corporate bonds, and other bond sector strategies.
  • Why to consider actively managed bond funds as well as alternative income funds.
Register to join VettaFi and industry experts

Agenda

Register now

Speakers

Sponsors

Income Strategy Symposium

Income is evolving, is your portfolio?
Register now

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

COPYRIGHT © 2005–2023 VETTAFI LLC