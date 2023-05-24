WEBCASTS
‘Income’ is Back in Fixed Income
In the current yield environment, compelling income opportunities abound for fixed income investors. U.S. Treasuries can be used to help manage risk and offer yields near their highest levels in decades. Investors are also accessing yield opportunities in specific ratings and sectors of high yield bonds.
Join the experts at BondBloxx and VettaFi to learn how to best take advantage of this unique fixed income moment.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of how to position your fixed income portfolio for a potential recession or a softer landing.
- Where short- and long-term U.S. Treasuries and credit can fit in your fixed income portfolio.
- Where to find opportunities across fixed income asset classes.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Joanna GallegosCo-Founder
BondBloxx
JoAnne Bianco, CFA®Partner
BondBloxx
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
