How to Maximize Dividend Yield Without Sacrificing Growth & Diversification
Large cap technology stocks appear to have come back in full force in 2023, right after many investors piled into value sectors and dividend stocks in 2022 to deal with volatility and higher rates. We believe investors can retain a high level of dividend income while still participating in growth rallies.
Join the experts at KraneShares and VettaFi for a webcast covering how harness higher dividend yields without foregoing the growth and diversification afforded by the S&P 500 Index.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How investors can own a broadly diversified portfolio and still take advantage of the benefit from owning higher yielding stocks.
- Why we believe that excluding lower dividend stocks is more important than having a higher concentration in high dividend stocks when implementing a dividend strategy.
- How smart beta strategies can be helpful in maintaining a high level of dividend income without sacrificing growth.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Henry GreeneInvestment Strategist
KraneShares
Jonathan Shelon, CFAChief Operating Officer
KraneShares
Kevin OrrHead of Strategic Partnerships
KraneShares
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
