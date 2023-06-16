WEBCASTS How to Maximize Dividend Yield Without Sacrificing Growth & Diversification

Large cap technology stocks appear to have come back in full force in 2023, right after many investors piled into value sectors and dividend stocks in 2022 to deal with volatility and higher rates. We believe investors can retain a high level of dividend income while still participating in growth rallies.

Join the experts at KraneShares and VettaFi for a webcast covering how harness higher dividend yields without foregoing the growth and diversification afforded by the S&P 500 Index.