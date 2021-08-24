WEBCASTS How Moneyball Principles Can Protect Your Portfolio

The popularization of the Moneyball movie and progress in the fields of statistics and behavioral economics have moved to the field of finance, particularly with matters of investing and portfolio management. Yet overly confident in their choices and often blind to their own biases, many advisors still think that they can consistently pick the winners of tomorrow today.



In this upcoming webcast, New Age Alpha and ETF Trends will - like the Oakland Athletics - focus on the numbers to avoid strikeouts in today's market.