How Moneyball Principles Can Protect Your Portfolio
The popularization of the Moneyball movie and progress in the fields of statistics and behavioral economics have moved to the field of finance, particularly with matters of investing and portfolio management. Yet overly confident in their choices and often blind to their own biases, many advisors still think that they can consistently pick the winners of tomorrow today.
In this upcoming webcast, New Age Alpha and ETF Trends will - like the Oakland Athletics - focus on the numbers to avoid strikeouts in today's market.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- How to apply a Moneyball approach to investing and portfolio management
- Why portfolio managers are exacerbating a portfolio, mispricing risk caused by irrational human behavior
- How advisors can lead clients to the right question (how to avoid the losers in the market?)
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Julian KoskiCo-Founder and Chief Investment Officer
New Age Alpha
Andy Kern, PhDSenior Portfolio Manager
New Age Alpha
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
