WEBCASTS
How AI Increases Margins In Your Practice.
Through technology like AI, financial advisors can now handle non-revenue-generating, time-intensive tasks easily, paving the way for increased revenue, efficiency, and productivity. With AI streamlining back-of-office tasks and decreasing operating expenses, wealth management firms have an opportunity to grow and scale their practices.
Vise is a technology-powered asset manager enabling wealth firms to build, manage, and explain personalized portfolios, at scale.
Join the experts at Vise to learn about how you can integrate AI and tech solutions to help build a bigger book of business while maintaining and managing hundreds of portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- AI-Powered Personalization Insights: Two-thirds of HNW investors demand more personalized services, particularly in financial planning and investment strategy, but only one-third are satisfied (PWC, Next In Asset and Wealth Management Report 2022). Explore how AI can close this gap, transforming client satisfaction and retention.
- Consolidation of Tech Stack: Learn how consolidating your technology stack can significantly lower operational costs.
- Automate Time Consuming Tasks: Learn how AI can streamline portfolio administration, trading, rebalancing, tax loss harvesting, proposal generation, and prospect analysis, transforming your business's core operations
- Using AI to Boost the Valuation of Your Firm: Understand the potential financial benefits of leveraging technology to streamline your practice.
- Anticipating Industry Trends: Gain insights into the trajectory of the wealth management industry and how you can position your practice to be ahead of the curve, leveraging the latest technological advancements.
SPEAKERS
Runik MehrotraCo-founder & President
Vise
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Vise AI Advisors, LLC (“Vise”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of Vise by the Commission. The information and analysis provided through hyperlinks to third-party websites, while believed to be accurate, cannot be guaranteed by Vise. These links are provided for informational purposes and should not be viewed as an endorsement. No brands or products mentioned are affiliated with Vise, nor do they endorse or sponsor this content. The information presented herein does not constitute and should not be construed as investment advice.