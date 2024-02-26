WEBCASTS
Harnessing the Power of Fidelity’s Highest Conviction Investment Ideas in the Active ETF Marketplace
The ETF marketplace is always in a state of flux. Understanding the opportunities and mitigating risk are essential to a healthy portfolio. A disciplined, active approach can help clients focus on the right opportunities at the right time.
Join the experts at Fidelity Investments to hear all about the latest risks and opportunities in the market and how their new Fundamental ETF suite can potentially help your clients grow their portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the latest trends in the ETF marketplace.
- A review of Fidelity’s current market outlook, the opportunities available to savvy investors, and where there are risks.
- An exploration of a new core active strategy and why their high conviction ideas could potentially help your clients grow their portfolios.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan McKee, CIMASenior Vice President, Head of Emerging Product Specialists
Fidelity Investments
Denise ChisholmDirector of Quantitative Market Strategy
Fidelity Investments
Dominic Maister,Senior Vice President, ETF Product Management
Fidelity Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
