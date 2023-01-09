WEBCASTS
Grain Market Disruptions Have Created Unique Opportunities
Multiple disruptions to global grain markets could have lasting consequences, potentially creating an opportunity for investors. In this upcoming webcast, Teucrium and VettaFi will outline where the world grain market currently stands in the “Golden Grain Cycle” and how financial advisors can use commodities to diversify while capitalizing on the disruption.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the commodities market and factors that are contributing to fundamental imbalances.
- A focused exploration of the “Golden Grain Cycle” and what it means for commodity investments.
- A highlight of agriculture commodity-related investment strategies.
- How financial advisors can diversify client portfolios with agricultural commodity-related strategies.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sal GilbertiePresident, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder
Teucrium
Jake Hanley, CMTManaging Director, Senior Portfolio Strategist
Teucrium
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. Sponsors of this webcast may contact registrants. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.