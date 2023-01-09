SUMMARY

Topics will include:

An overview of the commodities market and factors that are contributing to fundamental imbalances.

A focused exploration of the “Golden Grain Cycle” and what it means for commodity investments.

A highlight of agriculture commodity-related investment strategies.

How financial advisors can diversify client portfolios with agricultural commodity-related strategies.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Sal Gilbertie President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder

Teucrium

Jake Hanley, CMT Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Strategist

Teucrium

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. Sponsors of this webcast may contact registrants. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.