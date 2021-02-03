The meteoric rise of Bitcoin has prompted conversations about alternative asset classes. Many analysts are even suggesting cryptocurrencies could be a “safe-haven” asset since they are not controlled by governments. In this 1-hour webinar, U.S. Global Investors and HIVE Blockchain Technologies will discuss both digital currencies and gold, exploring the ways financial advisors can safely incorporate both assets into their portfolios.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon is on the board of U.S. Global Investors. Frank Holmes is the Interim Executive Chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals companies may be susceptible to adverse economic, political or regulatory developments, and may be subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology involve unique risks that deserve time to research and understand before investing. Any future regulatory developments could affect the viability and expansion of the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies are extremely new and nontraditional assets and a potential shareholder’s ability to evaluate the performance of cryptocurrencies be limited.

Fund holdings are subject to change and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Click here to see fund holdings.

For more information on the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU), download a prospectus here. Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU.

Please note that this webcast is open to institutional investors and investment professionals only.