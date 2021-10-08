WEBCASTS
Geopolitical Risks That Could Potentially Impact Portfolios In 2022
The recent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will have an impact on geopolitical considerations in U.S. foreign policy and national security strategy, particularly with our global neighbors from China, Russia, Iran, and the European Union. In this upcoming webcast, IndexIQ and ETF Trends will discuss the importance of having a geopolitical framework for investing to better understand what these types of shifts mean for your clients’ portfolios.
In this important one-hour webinar, John Sitilides, diplomacy consultant to the U.S. Department of State and head of Trilogy Advisors, and Lauren Goodwin of New York Life Investments will discuss the importance of a geopolitical framework for investing to help you better understand what these geopolitical shifts mean for your clients’ portfolios.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The landmark U.S. security alliance with the U.K. and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region
- One of the severest ruptures in the more than two hundred years of U.S.-France relations; and the global role the EU plays across the geopolitical landscape
- China’s ambitious approach to becoming a global leader and the potential impact this will have on the world stage
- The Afghanistan withdrawal and its long-term regional and global aftershocks
- How best to manage geopolitical risk in an investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John SitilidesPrincipal
Trilogy Advisors
Lauren Goodwin, CFAPortfolio Strategist
New York Life Investments
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
