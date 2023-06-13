WEBCASTS
Generative AI Will Change The World. Is Your Portfolio Ready?
Generative AI is shaping up to be the most impactful disruptive technology of its era. Its wide-ranging use cases position it to potentially be a multi-trillion dollar economic disruption that could impact every corner of the global economy.
Join the experts at Roundhill Investments and VettaFi for a webcast exploring how generative artificial intelligence could impact the world and offer a strong investment opportunity.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why generative AI is all the buzz and has enormous disruptive potential for years to come.
- While generative AI is gaining attention, its ease of use and wide-ranging applications may help propel it to be as impactful as the internet itself and adoption of the iPhone.
- How to get precise exposure to the companies at the forefront of generative AI.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Dave MazzaChief Strategy Officer
Roundhill Investments
Matthew Kanterman, CFADirector of Research
Roundhill Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
