Finding the Capital Appreciation Opportunities in Today’s Markets

Two-time fund manager of the year David Giroux understands quite a bit about finding capital appreciation opportunities, balancing growth and value, and how to make bold stock selections.

Join VettaFi, David Giroux, and the rest of the T. Rowe Price team for a robust discussion where you can learn how to set your portfolio up for success.

July 17, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • David Giroux’s approach to stock selection and his general view on the current market.
  • Finding the right balance between growth and value.
  • Understanding which moments are ripe for a shift to a contrarian view.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

David R. Giroux, CFA

Portfolio Manager
T. Rowe Price

Chris Murphy, CIMA

Senior ETF Specialist
T. Rowe Price

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.