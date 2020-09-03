WEBCASTS
Finding Long-Term Opportunities in a Short-Term World
A Conversation with Davis PMs Chris Davis & Danton Goei
Global equity markets have returned between 35% and 50% since their March lows. This tremendous recovery has left many investors wondering where to look for attractive opportunities going forward. In this upcoming webcast, Davis Advisors and ETF Trends will discuss how their active management approach is uncovering dominant, growing businesses around the world today. They will highlight the specific companies that are being overlooked by those unwilling to look beyond the index and think long-term. Even if you consider yourself a “die hard indexer,” we think you’ll be challenged and intrigued by the team at Davis.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Perspective on the global investment landscape
- Stocks around the world Davis is buying today and the opportunities in today’s most mispriced sector
- Areas of the market Davis is avoiding
- How passive, index-based international equity strategies underweight some of the world’s best businesses
- A closer look at DINT and DWLD, Davis’ active equity ETFs with holdings from around the globe and why they can be a valuable addition to client portfolios
- Strategies to keep client emotions in check through this challenging period
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris DavisPortfolio Manager and Chairman
Davis Advisors
Danton GoeiPortfolio Manager
Davis Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
