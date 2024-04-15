SUMMARY

Topics will include:

The advantages of consistent monthly income.

An overview of a core equity exposure with lower volatility potential.

A guide to how to implement a diversified source of yield.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Tim Ramsey, CFA Equity and Alternatives Strategist

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

William Helm, CFA Portfolio Manager

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.