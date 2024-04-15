WEBCASTS
Finding Income Options in Today’s Unusual Markets
With domestic equities remaining strong, many investors are bracing for more volatility in 2024. Finding smart, differentiated choices is going to be critical to navigating today’s unusual market circumstances.
Join the experts at Goldman Sachs Asset Management to learn all about a strategy that combines core index exposure with an actively managed options strategy that could help generate monthly income, reduce volatility, and provide a diversifying source of yield.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The advantages of consistent monthly income.
- An overview of a core equity exposure with lower volatility potential.
- A guide to how to implement a diversified source of yield.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Tim Ramsey, CFAEquity and Alternatives Strategist
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
William Helm, CFAPortfolio Manager
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
