Finding Fixed Income Opportunities in a Challenging Market Environment
As central banks struggle and inflation remains persistent, investors are seeking strategies that can capture yield and blunt the many risks running through the market. Recession fears have some investors looking at opportunities in the fixed income space to thread the needle. Join the thought leaders at WisdomTree and VettaFi for a robust discussion about the challenges and opportunities available in the fixed income space.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of central bank policy, recession, inflation, and rates.
- An exploration of the changing fortune of fixed income as it moves from negative returns to healthier yields.
- An analysis of an actionable, non-traditional strategies that prioritize both yield generation and risk mitigation.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jeremy Schwartz, CFAGlobal Chief Investment Officer
WisdomTree
Kevin FlanaganHead of Fixed Income Strategy
WisdomTree
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.wisdomtree.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal.
For Financial Advisors: WisdomTree Model Portfolio information is designed to be used by financial advisors solely as an educational resource, along with other potential resources advisors may consider, in providing services to their end clients. WisdomTree’s Model Portfolios and related content are for information only and are not intended to provide, and should not be relied on, for tax, legal, accounting, investment or financial planning advice by WisdomTree, nor should any WisdomTree Model Portfolio information be considered or relied upon as investment advice or as a recommendation from WisdomTree, including regarding the use or suitability of any WisdomTree Model Portfolio, any particular security or any particular strategy.
WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.