Virtual Summit

1:00 – 2:00PM ET
Looking Beyond 60/40: Making Fixed Income Work in the Real World
- What's the right allocation to Fixed Income?
- Are bonds just for risk management or are there more opportunities?
- What's the outlook on interest rates and inflation?
Decades of research have led us to believe that fixed income securities play specific, defined roles in investment portfolios: providing yield and counter-correlation. But with interest rates near zero and inflation muted, where does fixed income fit in a modern portfolio? We'll look at how both traditional and next-generation fixed income ETFs can help manage the risk and return of your entire portfolio