Virtual Summit

1:00 – 2:00PM ET

Looking Beyond 60/40: Making Fixed Income Work in the Real World

What's the right allocation to Fixed Income?

Are bonds just for risk management or are there more opportunities?

What's the outlook on interest rates and inflation?

Decades of research have led us to believe that fixed income securities play specific, defined roles in investment portfolios: providing yield and counter-correlation. But with interest rates near zero and inflation muted, where does fixed income fit in a modern portfolio? We'll look at how both traditional and next-generation fixed income ETFs can help manage the risk and return of your entire portfolio