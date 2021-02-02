Virtual Summit

iShares by BlackRock

March 17, 2021

The ETF industry will come together on March 17, 2021 to discuss the way forward for ETF investors. Our goal is for you to leave this unique half-day online conference with a clearer understanding of what's ahead for key segments of the global marketplace, with leading ETF industry experts and thought leaders sharing their best forward-looking ideas.
11:00AM - 12:00PM ET
Tomorrow's Global Portfolio: The Outlook for International ETFs
  • How much will the dollar matter?
  • Is now the time for advisors to break their client's home-bias tendencies?
  • What's the right approach to breaking out of the U.S. market?
The experts at iShares join us as we take a dive into the world outside the US and explore the opportunities for international investing in the coming year. We'll take a look into how the Covid vaccine and the incoming Biden administration will affect the geopolitical landscape, and how to keep a global perspective.
12:00 – 1:00PM ET
The ESG Advantage: The Emerging Face of Sustainable Investing?
  • Why a sustainable strategy is critical to your success
  • Integrating sustainable approaches with your investment outlook
  • Taking climate into consideration
2020 showed us that Sustainable investing is both here to stay, and a critical tool for managing risk across your entire portfolio. We'll provide a framework for evaluating your sustainable options, and a clear plan for how to discuss this exciting evolution of investment management with your clients.
1:00 – 2:00PM ET
Looking Beyond 60/40: Making Fixed Income Work in the Real World
  • What's the right allocation to Fixed Income?
  • Are bonds just for risk management or are there more opportunities?
  • What's the outlook on interest rates and inflation?
Decades of research have led us to believe that fixed income securities play specific, defined roles in investment portfolios: providing yield and counter-correlation. But with interest rates near zero and inflation muted, where does fixed income fit in a modern portfolio? We'll look at how both traditional and next-generation fixed income ETFs can help manage the risk and return of your entire portfolio

Sarah Kjellberg - Director, Head of U.S. iShares Sustainable ETFs, BlackRock
Sarah Kjellberg
Director, Head of U.S. iShares Sustainable ETFs
BlackRock
Guillermo Cano - Executive Director, Index Solutions Research, MSCI
Guillermo Cano
Executive Director, Index Solutions Research
MSCI
Jeffrey Spiegel - Director, US Head of iShares Megatrend and International ETFs, BlackRock
Jeffrey Spiegel
Director, US Head of iShares Megatrend and International ETFs
BlackRock
Raina Oberoi - Head of Americas Index Solutions Research, MSCI
Raina Oberoi
Head of Americas Index Solutions Research
MSCI

