ESG: The Key to Portfolios with Both Growth And Value

Responsible investing isn't just a localized growth opportunity, it's a truly global trend that's full of value generation. But where should advisors begin? In this webcast, Nuveen and ETF Trends will outline how advisors can generate alpha across style, size and region with ESG strategies.

May 12, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

  • How the changing sector composition of the equity markets is driving performance
  • Why ESG considerations are more important now than ever
  • Implementing a responsible investing strategy to diversify client portfolios

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Brian Griggs, CFA

Managing Director, Portfolio Strategist
Nuveen

Margaret Leung

Managing Director, Head of ETF Distribution
Nuveen

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

