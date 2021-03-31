WEBCASTS
ESG: The Key to Portfolios with Both Growth And Value
Responsible investing isn't just a localized growth opportunity, it's a truly global trend that's full of value generation. But where should advisors begin? In this webcast, Nuveen and ETF Trends will outline how advisors can generate alpha across style, size and region with ESG strategies.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- How the changing sector composition of the equity markets is driving performance
- Why ESG considerations are more important now than ever
- Implementing a responsible investing strategy to diversify client portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brian Griggs, CFAManaging Director, Portfolio Strategist
Nuveen
Margaret LeungManaging Director, Head of ETF Distribution
Nuveen
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
