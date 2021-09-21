SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:

How investors can profit from the global push to reduce carbon emissions

How technology, markets and consumer behavior all point to growth for decarbonization

A diversified investment strategy to capitalize on the growing climate awareness in the emerging markets

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Michael Lewis Head or Research ESG

DWS

Komson Silapachai Responsible for Research and Portfolio Strategy for macro strategy, ESG, and portfolio construction

Sage Advisory

Jennifer Nerlich, CFA Vice President Strategic Initiatives

Solactive

Amanda Rebello Head of Passive Sales, US

DWS

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.