WEBCASTS
Emerging Markets, ESG and Climate Change: One Simple Solution
Two of the biggest trends in investing are the global reaction to climate change, and the continued rise of the emerging markets consumer. Are these two trends in conflict? Or can Emerging Markets be a driver of global decarbonization? In this one-hour webinar, experts from DWS, Solactive and Sage Advisory join ETF Trends to get beyond the headlines and into the nitty gritty of how emerging companies focussed on carbon reduction may be at the sweet spot of global trends.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- How investors can profit from the global push to reduce carbon emissions
- How technology, markets and consumer behavior all point to growth for decarbonization
- A diversified investment strategy to capitalize on the growing climate awareness in the emerging markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Michael LewisHead or Research ESG
DWS
Komson SilapachaiResponsible for Research and Portfolio Strategy for macro strategy, ESG, and portfolio construction
Sage Advisory
Jennifer Nerlich, CFAVice President Strategic Initiatives
Solactive
Amanda RebelloHead of Passive Sales, US
DWS
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.