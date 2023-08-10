WEBCASTS
Electric Vehicles Adoption Soars – Here's What to Do
Electric Vehicle adoption is outpacing estimates. With widespread adoption on track in China and big investments pouring in for the US, EVs continue to be excellent investment opportunities.
Join the experts at VettaFi and Defiance ETFs for a webcast that digs into an actively managed, pure EV play.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of EV adoption and how it has outpaced expectations.
- A review of the investments poised to fuel even further EV growth.
- An exploration of a pure play strategy that positions portfolios to take advantage of the extraordinary growth in the space.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sylvia JablonskiChief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer
Defiance ETFs and CNBC Contributor
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
