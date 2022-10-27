WEBCASTS
Dimensional Presents Bond Strategies Built for the Moment
After decades of riding on a falling rate environment, fixed-income investors have faced a challenging year with elevated inflation weighing on real yields and hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policies adding to interest rate risks. Nevertheless, there are alternative bond strategies that could still help investors diversify risk and maintain reliable income generation.
SUMMARY
In the next webinar, Dimensional Fund Advisors and VettaFi will highlight innovative systematic bond strategies to help financial advisors navigate today's fixed-income market.
- An overview of systematic bond strategies that can navigate volatile market conditions.
- A flexible and market-based credit monitoring methodology that can lead to better investment outcomes.
- How financial advisors can allocate to fixed income in today’s market.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Gerard O’ReillyCo-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
