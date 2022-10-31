WEBCASTS
Could Gold Be Poised for a Comeback In 2023?
Gold's shine may have dulled a bit in 2022, but precious metals have not lost their luster. Despite rising interest rates and an historically strong dollar, gold has managed to stay competitive against traditional safe-haven government bonds and other asset classes.
SUMMARY
In this upcoming webcast, U.S. Global Investors and VettaFi will discuss the outlook for gold miners and outline the role of the asset class in a diversified portfolio, with a particular emphasis on gold royalty companies.
- An overview of the gold market in 2022 and the outlook for 2023.
- The potential diversification benefits of gold exposure.
- The unique qualities of gold royalty companies.
- How a gold equities strategy can fit into a diversified investment portfolio.
Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.
SPEAKERS
Frank HolmesCEO and Chief Investment Officer
U.S. Global Investors
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Important Disclosures
