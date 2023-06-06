Companies that consistently grow their dividend distributions tend to be companies with strong revenue and free cash flow at their disposal. Given the importance of dividends in down and volatile markets, dividend growth could be even more critical as the markets face uncertainty. Join the experts at Harbor Capital and VettaFi for a robust discussion on dividend growth strategies.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

For Institutional Use Only – Not for Distribution to the Public

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a Harbor fund before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus for this and other information, visit harborcapital.com or call 800-422-1050. Read it carefully before investing.

GDIV: Stock markets are volatile and equity values can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political,

regulatory, market and economic conditions. The Fund’s emphasis on dividend paying stocks involves the risk that such stocks may fall out of favor with investors and under-perform the market. There is no

guarantee that a company will pay or continually increase its dividend. The Fund may invest in a limited number of companies or at times may be more heavily invested in particular sectors. As a result, the Fund’s

performance may be more volatile, and the value of its shares may be especially sensitive to factors that specifically affect those sectors. Since the Fund may hold foreign securities, it may be subject to greater

risks than funds invested only in the U.S. The Fund may invest in a limited number of companies and from time to time, the Fund may be more heavily invested in particular countries, geographic regions or sectors.

As a result, the Fund’s performance may be more volatile, and you may experience greater losses..

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV). Market price returns are based upon the closing composite market price and do not represent the returns you would if you traded shares at other times.

Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value.

The views expressed herein may not be reflective of current opinions, are subject to change without prior notice, and should not be considered investment advice.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Distributor of the Harbor ETFs.

2938400