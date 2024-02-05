WEBCASTS
Building a Tax Efficient Income Stream
There’s more to income ETFs than simply showing a high yield number. Advisors also need to consider tax implications and total return potential.
Options-based income strategies have continued to grow in popularity, but not all options are equal. To set clients up for success, it’s important for advisors to understand the nuances in this growing segment of the ETF market.
The Co-Founders at NEOS Investments are pioneers in the options-based ETF space, and they will be leading a free LiveCast educating investors on options-based income ETF strategies and where they may fit in client portfolios.
SUMMARY
What you'll learn:
- Why tax implications and sustainable total returns matter when evaluating income strategies.
- An overview of an innovative ETF suite that seeks tax efficient monthly income across core portfolios.
- How to cut through the noise in the growing options-based ETF space.
SPEAKERS
Troy CatesCo-Founder, Managing Partner & Portfolio Manager
NEOS Investments
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder, Managing Partner & Portfolio Manager
NEOS Investment Management
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
