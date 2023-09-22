WEBCASTS
Bonds are back: Time to move cash off the sidelines
Bonds are (finally) acting like bonds again, prompting clients to ask an important question: "Could I be missing opportunities by keeping my money in cash?" Preparing for these kinds of questions is more important than ever, and we're here to help.
Join Delaware Funds by Macquarie’s Co-Head of US Multisector Fixed Income, Daniela Mardarovici and Managing Director and Senior Fixed Income Strategist Paul Matlack, for a discussion about how to talk to clients about cash allocations.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The economic outlook and the forecast for interest rates across the yield curve
- Why allocating to cash or Treasury bills could be a risky investment strategy
- How core-bond funds are positioned to capture higher yields for long time horizons
- How to talk to clients about the risks of staying in cash
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Daniela Mardarovici, CFAManaging Director, Co-Head of US Multisector Fixed Income
Macquarie Asset Management
Paul MatlackManaging Director, Senior Fixed Income Strategist
Macquarie Asset Management
Robert HuebscherFounder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi
