Bonds are back: Time to move cash off the sidelines

Bonds are (finally) acting like bonds again, prompting clients to ask an important question: "Could I be missing opportunities by keeping my money in cash?" Preparing for these kinds of questions is more important than ever, and we're here to help.

Join Delaware Funds by Macquarie’s Co-Head of US Multisector Fixed Income, Daniela Mardarovici and Managing Director and Senior Fixed Income Strategist Paul Matlack, for a discussion about how to talk to clients about cash allocations.

October 12, 2023
10am PT | 1pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The economic outlook and the forecast for interest rates across the yield curve
  • Why allocating to cash or Treasury bills could be a risky investment strategy
  • How core-bond funds are positioned to capture higher yields for long time horizons
  • How to talk to clients about the risks of staying in cash

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Daniela Mardarovici, CFA

Managing Director, Co-Head of US Multisector Fixed Income
Macquarie Asset Management

Paul Matlack

Managing Director, Senior Fixed Income Strategist
Macquarie Asset Management

Robert Huebscher

Founder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi

Disclaimer
