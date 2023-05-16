WEBCASTS
Bonds Are Back – Now What?
Opportunities and risk abound in the fixed income space as questions remain about whether or not the Fed will continue to tighten. With the long end of the curve starting to look appealing, but short end yields still being attractive, investors need to unpack how they are approaching the fixed income space.
Join iMGP and VettaFi for a webcast that digs into how investors can capitalize on the return of fixed income.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A review of current and possible Fed policy around tightening.
- An exploration of the emerging threats to the dollar as the world’s reserve currency and what that means for non-US bonds.
- An overview of the possible strategic options in the fixed income space.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Mike ContopoulosDirector of Fixed Income
Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.