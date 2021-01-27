WEBCASTS
Barbell Cyclical and Secular Change: Balancing Opportunities and Risks
Rapidly evolving markets are easy to understand in theory. Anticipating these changes in practice is where the real work begins. How can financial advisors best position themselves for the unpredictable timing and strength of a Coronavirus recovery in the year ahead? In the upcoming webcast, Richard Bernstein Advisors and State Street Global Advisors will join ETF Trends to outline ways to position your portfolios for both cyclical and secular change
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on:
- Present a compelling market outlook for 2021
- Define and support an achievable middle ground between new opportunities and continued risks
- Focus on the core, with strategies that incorporate the potential of cyclical assets and the sustainability of growth
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Richard BernsteinCEO/CIO
Richard Bernstein Advisors
Michael Arone, CFAChief Investment Strategist, SPDR®
State Street Global Advisors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
