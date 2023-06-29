WEBCASTS

Balancing Growth and Value

In today’s challenging environment, the ability to find capital appreciation opportunities, balance growth and value, and make bold stock selections at the right moment is critical.

In this 30-minute LiveCast, experts from T. Rowe Price and VettaFi talk through a unique strategic approach to stock selection, finding capital appreciation, and more.

July 31, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • A stock selection process and thoughts on the current state of the market.
  • Finding the right balance between growth and value.
  • How to find the right moments to make bold shifts to contrarian views.

SPEAKERS

Ira Carnahan, CFA

Portfolio Specialist
T. Rowe Price

Chris Murphy, CIMA

Senior ETF Specialist
T. Rowe Price

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

