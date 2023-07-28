Where Active Managers Are Finding the Best AI Related Opportunities
An actively managed AI ETF strategy has several appeals that attract investors including:
Dynamic Adaptation, Data-Driven Decision Making, Alpha Generation Risk Management, Innovation and Disruption, Diversification, Expertise of Portfolio Managers. However, it's essential to consider that actively managed AI ETFs may also carry certain risks, such as relying on unproven or flawed algorithms, high expense ratios due to research and development costs, and potential underperformance during specific market conditions. Investors should thoroughly research and assess the track record, investment approach, and risks associated with any ETF before considering an investment. Hear from some of the best actively manages AI ETF strategies as they walk you through what opportunities they are seeing today.