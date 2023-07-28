The financial landscape is evolving rapidly, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is leading the charge in transforming investment strategies. This one-of-a-kind event brings together the ETF industry's top AI experts and thought leaders to share their insights and strategies, equipping advisors with the knowledge to harness AI's full potential for superior investment management. ​

Through this event, financial advisors will discover how AI has already disrupted traditional investment approaches and the compelling reasons why they should consider investing in this burgeoning sector: ​

Data-Driven Decision Making: AI empowers financial advisors with comprehensive data analysis and pattern recognition, enabling more informed, precise, and timely investment decisions. ​

​ Enhanced Risk Management: Discover how AI can analyze vast amounts of data to mitigate risks and optimize portfolio performance with dynamic adjustments. ​

​ Alpha Generation: Uncover the strategies that have successfully generated alpha by leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms to uncover hidden opportunities. ​

​ Innovation and Efficiency: Learn how AI can streamline portfolio management processes, boost productivity, and reduce operational costs. ​

​ AI is a Mega-Trend: While still early days, many sectors of the economy will be impacted by AI beyond information technology. Advisors want to hear from leading asset managers how they should prepare their portfolios today. ​

This AI symposium brings the brightest in the ETF industry for panel discussions covering different AI related topics. Bring your company's best talent to the advisor community when they need it most. Help us highlight some of your compelling ETF strategies while helping advisors to be better prepared for what's to come.