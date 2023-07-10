WEBCASTS
An Opportunity within Reach: Today’s High Net Worth Investor
High net worth investors present a growing opportunity for our industry. An opportunity that will be missed if we continue business as usual. In this session, we’ll take a deep dive into who these people are, their needs and expectations, and what it takes to serve them well.
In this webcast from the team at Envestnet and VettaFi, learn how you can position your practice to tap into the opportunities that come with having high net worth clients.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Actionable insights to help you shift your perception of the high-net worth space
- Segmentation of the individuals who comprise this diverse group
- What motivates and sometimes deters HNWIs in terms of wealth management
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Michael Featherman, CFAHead of Investment Consulting and Distribution
Envestnet
Marissa WeaverInvestments Marketing Director
Envestnet
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
