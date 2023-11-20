WEBCASTS

An Active Core Plus Fixed Income Strategy for Today’s Volatile Market

Fed has paused rate hikes, but looking at all of the sectors and lagging indicators it is likely that rates will remain elevated for some time. This could mean greater volatility, forcing investors to come up with a plan that can meet the challenges of the moment.

Join the professionals at Federated Hermes to learn about an actively managed total return core plus fixed income strategy.

December 11, 2023
10am PT | 1pm ET
1 CE Credit
  • An overview on rate hikes, pauses and pivots.
  • An unpacking of the lagging indicators that are still in play and pointing to a potential recession.
  • A strategy built to meet this moment of market uncertainty.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Donald Ellenberger

Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Multi-Sector Strategies Group, Chairman of Yield Curve Committee
Federated Hermes

Emory Redd, CIMA®

Vice President - Portfolio Construction Solutions Group
Federated Hermes

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

