An Active Approach to Global Natural Resources
Amidst the intersection of technological advancements, urban development, and the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions, commodity price movements become essential. This creates a strategic opportunity for savvy investors, and the right exposure to global natural resources equities can help diversify your portfolio.
Join the experts at Xtrackers by DWS for a free webcast covering an active approach to the global natural resources asset class.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- What global natural resources equities are and where they might fit in an investor’s portfolio.
- Why global natural resources equities matter now and the outlook for the asset class.
- The case for using an active management approach for this asset class.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Avi FeinbergCo-head of Commodities & Global Natural Resources Equities
DWS
Danielle YooXtrackers Product Specialist
DWS
Amanda RebelloHead of Xtrackers Sales, US Onshore
DWS
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
