Amid Uncertain Markets, Smart Investors Prefer Preferreds
Todays markets remain unusual and perplexing, with the fixed income space in particular seeming both ripe with opportunities and fraught with danger. A strategy centered on preferred income focused on the utilities sector could provide diversification to investors.
- The nature of preferred securities and an overview of how they may perform in the current market environment
- A strategy for targeting preferred income that emphasizes the utilities sector
- How a dedicated preferred income strategy can diversify a traditional fixed-income portfolio
Joseph Bozoyan, CFAPortfolio Manager
Manulife Investment Management
Rick BakerManaging Director of Client Portfolio Management Team
Manulife Investment Management
Robert HuebscherFounder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi
Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. There is no guarantee that a fund’s investment strategy will be successful. Fixed-income investments are subject to interest-rate and credit risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise or if an issuer is unable or unwilling to make principal or interest payments. Preferred stock dividends are payable only if declared by the issuer’s board. Preferred stock may be subject to redemption provisions. Investments in higher-yielding, lower-rated securities involve additional risks as these securities include a higher risk of default and loss of principal. REITs may decline in value, just like direct ownership of real estate. Foreign investing, especially in emerging markets, has additional risks, such as currency and market volatility and political and social instability. The use of hedging and derivatives could produce disproportionate gains or losses and may increase costs. It’s possible that an active trading market for fund shares will not develop, which may hurt your ability to buy or sell fund shares, particularly in times of market stress. Trading securities actively can increase transaction costs, therefore lowering performance and taxable distributions. Liquidity—the extent to which a security may be sold or a derivative position closed without negatively affecting its market value, if at all—may be impaired by reduced trading volume, heightened volatility, rising interest rates, and other market conditions. A portfolio concentrated in one industry or sector that holds a limited number of securities may fluctuate more than a diversified portfolio. Fund distributions generally depend on income from underlying investments and may vary or cease altogether in the future. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. Please see the fund’s prospectus for additional risks.
John Hancock ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Clients should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. To request a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other important information, call us at 800-225-6020, or visit us at jhinvestments.com/etf.