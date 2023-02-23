WEBCASTS
America Speaks! We Listened - Consistently Delivering Market Beta with Social Alpha
After a year when the Russell 1000 Index was down 19%, advisors are looking for strong large-cap equity alternatives. During an upcoming CE-accredited webcast, Goldman Sachs and VettaFi will review a core large-cap investment strategy that leverages the priorities of the American public to create competitive value for shareholders. We will show how the Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) uses qualitative and quantitative polling and research techniques to ascertain the issues most critical to the American public. JUST then assesses company performance against those issues and tracks an index of top performers that reliably deliver both social alpha and market performance.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the top business behavior metrics that matter most to Americans, including work and wage quality, consumer treatment, and community and environmental impacts.
- JUST Capital’s polling and analysis processes to understand the American public’s priorities, and how JUST Capital assesses company performance against those priorities.
- Which sectors are most represented in the JUST US Large Cap Diversified Index.
- How financial advisors can leverage the JUST ETF as the large-cap alternative in an investment portfolio, while directing capital toward companies that are better for workers, for communities, and for America.
Accepted for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Martin WhittakerCEO
JUST Capital
Alex Von Obelitz, CFAHead of ETF Strategy
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.