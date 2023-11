As 2022 demonstrated, allocating purely to equities and fixed income can produce disastrous results. Alternatives diversify those traditional asset classes, offering non-correlated returns with structures that protect against stock and bond market losses. The goal of the VettaFi Alternatives Symposium is to educate advisors about the range of solutions – many of which were historically available only to institutions – so that you can decide which products are appropriate for your clients. Our speakers will identify the risks and opportunities in each product type, providing guidance on what to expect under different market conditions.